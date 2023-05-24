Thyroid week: free visits and prevention, where and when

During the week of the thyroid free visits for all and more on prevention to increase information on the knowledge of the thyroid and on the problems connected to it, which are still too underestimated.

In Italy there are about 6 million people who suffer from thyroid-related diseases. We are referring to a small gland located at the base of the neck, which – despite its size – has a significant impact on a person’s health and well-being. In fact, this not only plays a fundamental role in regulating metabolism, growth and development, but it is also essential for maintaining hormonal balance in the body.

In recent years, they have registered remarkable progress in the understanding and treatment of thyroid diseases, together with important developments also at the social level. One of the major factors contributing to this awareness is the growing public awareness of the prevalent thyroid disorders, such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, which have a significant influence in the population.

Advancement in awareness of thyroid problems

Advances in diagnosis and treatment of thyroid diseases have made it possible to detect and manage these conditions more effectively. Many advanced diagnostic methods today allow accurate assessment of thyroid abnormalities, while many laboratory tests can detect changes in the levels of thyroid hormones in the blood. All these checks allow for significant progress also in terms of treatments, with new drugs and targeted therapies that offer more personalized offers and better results for patients suffering from thyroid disease.

Parallel to scientific advances, there is also a greater social awareness in this regard. Organizations, support groups and communities have developed to offer information, resources and emotional support to those affected by thyroid problems. These spaces allow patients to share their experiences, receive practical advice and feel part of a support network. Above all, this has allowed for greater dissemination of the problem, also helping to understand what the alarm bells may be and how to deal with certain problems, raising awareness of the problem. Furthermore, this also allows you to encourage people to undergo periodic checks and to take care of their health.

In honor of this progress and the awareness of thyroid problems, all visits and check-ups have been declared free of charge for World Thyroid Week, from 22 to 26 May 2023. This decision was taken by several centers as in the case of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Clinic in Monza, the IRCCS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan, Versilia Hospital in the Province of Lucca in the Endocrinology Department.