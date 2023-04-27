Ticks: how parents can best protect their children

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

As soon as it gets warmer, the ticks lurk again. The problem: They can transmit pathogens. So that it doesn’t come to that, parents must be informed – the current edition of the pharmacy magazine “Baby and Family” shows what you need to know now.

After the children have played outside, it is best for parents to check their bodies for ticks. A tip: animals that are still crawling can be taken along duct tape capture. If the animal has already been bitten, it says: Remove quickly! Like with one tick card from the pharmacy or with one tweezers. “It is important not to apply any disinfectant or similar before removing it, so as not to irritate the tick to release its secretions. The same applies to oil, glue, nail polish or other household remedies that are supposedly helpful.”stressed dr Henriette Rudolph, Deputy Chairwoman of the German Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Grasp the tick as close to the head as possible without squeezing it. After removal, disinfect the affected area of ​​skin and – very important – observe it for several weeks.

Beware of reddened skin!

A typical warning signal for Lyme disease is an at least 5 cm large, ring-shaped skin redness, which can look like a bull’s-eye. It usually occurs within a month of the tick bite. Then a doctor has to examine the child. Typical for an infection with tick-borne encephalitis (short TBE) are flu-like symptoms. Even then, the following applies: off to the pediatric practice.

