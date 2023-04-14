New alarm on the web: artificial intelligence is starting to worry, born as a joke, it turned out to be a worrying behavior

In these months we do nothing but talk about the pros and cons of this port of artificial intelligence in our lives. If on the one hand progress cannot be slowed down, on the other experts are starting to wonder if the benefits outweigh the damage that these AIs could create.

At the moment the use of artificial intelligence seems to be completely out of control. I am able to recreate images that look real and once they are launched on social networks, real media bombs can explode.

The problem of fake news has filled entire bibliographies as journalism has begun to expand online as well. Today more than ever it is difficult to defend yourself from falsehood because reality is becoming more and more relative.

Artificial Intelligence Fools Users, False Image Prank

All this means that a photograph could be real, in the sense of representing the person in the flesh, but at the same time be false, because it has been tampered with by artificial intelligence. In this way it is possible to make people appear in contexts that do not actually exist, to disseminate shots online that have never been taken by any camera. It is useless to dwell on the dangers of all this, but it is good to tell how this has caused unpleasant episodes to occur.

The victim is a boy who matches with Claudia, a young lady created through artificial intelligence, whose photos look like those of a normal, very attractive girl. dSeveral photos of Claudia reach the victim who falls in love with this virtual reality.

Claudia’s invention and the repercussions these stunts could have

Claudia was created by Stable Diffusion, one of the best Ai image generators on the market. The user commented on the photos with various appreciations, but the scam was unmasked by a tweet that pointed out that it was an artificially created image, denigrating the victim.

The students who came up with the scam did it to get some extra money from their experiments: hundreds of dollars worth of ‘not real’ nudes, including flawless looking photos of Claudia.

Although it was a ‘joke’, in reality one wonders what damage it could have on people who could ‘fall in love’ with an image and once defrauded one is not yet aware of the emotional damage that could be created. We don’t talk about this specific case, but similar situations are also created on dating apps like Tinder, where people interact: the damage could be far more worrying.

