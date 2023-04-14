Recently, it has been reported that Xiaomi POCO F5 series mobile phones are expected to debut in the global market soon, and now its related RAM, ROM and color matching options have been exposed. Because he is most likely a rebranded product of Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is released, 7+ Gen2 is super powerful, and the price is only 2000!!!

According to whistleblowers, the industry generally believes that POCO F5 may debut in India, while the POCO F5 Pro with higher configuration will be launched globally. This series of models will be launched as the successor of the POCO F4 5G, which is already available in India.

In terms of appearance, the leaker Paras Guglani said that POCO F5 will be available in three colors: blue, black and white. The POCO F5 Pro will have two colors of black and white, and the specific design is temporarily unknown.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro of the Xiaomi POCO F5 series will be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a hole-digging design and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The difference is that the standard version of the POCO F5 is planned to be equipped with an FHD+ screen and side fingerprint recognition, but the POCO F5 Pro model will be equipped with a QHD+ resolution screen and in-display fingerprint recognition.

The POCO F5 phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, and the previous generation POCO F4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor. POCO F5 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro are expected to offer two configurations, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, both of which are combinations of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM. In addition, the POCO F5 will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, and the POCO F5 Pro will be equipped with a larger 5500mAh battery, and both phones will support 67W fast charging. Both devices are pre-installed to run the MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.

In terms of shooting, POCO F5 is equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel single lens. Rear 64-megapixel main camera (supports OIS optical shock) + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro lens.