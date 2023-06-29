Tips and easy updos to style short hair in summer!

Should I or should not I? If you’ve been toying with the idea of ​​cutting off your long mane for a while now is the perfect time to do so! Practical, light and super chic – short hairstyles are making waves and are more popular than ever. Short hair means limited styling options and updos only work on long hair? You are completely wrong! All you need is some imagination and inspiration. However, we have thought of the latter and in today’s article we will show you the most beautiful options on how to pin up short hair and create stunning looks with it! Not quite convinced yet? Then read on and discover the coolest updos to show off your short hair in the best possible way this summer. Have fun styling!

You need these updo hairstyle tools

In order to put up short hair and make the updo last long, you should of course first have a few tools ready. The most important things are of course a comb and a brush, because well combed hair can be styled much easier and faster. To secure the hair and hold the updo in place, you will also need hair ties, bobby pins, and plenty of bobby pins.

Depending on your taste and preferences, you can either wear your hair straight or style it in soft beach waves. If you want more volume, you can tease the hair at the base with a backcomb. Alternatively, you can cheat optically more fullness with volume spray. And to keep the updo for short hair in place all day, don’t forget the hairspray at the end.

Trendy hair accessories for short hair

Hair accessories are one of the easiest and at the same time most effective ways to quickly refine our hairstyle. Hair accessories and fashionable headgear give our look the finishing touch and have become indispensable in our heads. Just look at the most beautiful bandana hairstyles that are trending this summer. And when it comes to hair accessories for short hair, you are literally spoiled for choice.

Trendy hair clips and decorated bobby pins are perfect for pinning up short hair and creating a modern look. Headbands and hair clips are also popular again this year and give our hairstyles a touch of glamor. Hair ties are also available in many different versions and can be used wonderfully as fashionable accents.

Pin up short hair: simple updo hairstyles to restyle

Whether it’s a classic ponytail, playful braids or a wedding hairstyle for short hair – the possibilities for putting up short hair are now endless and there is definitely something for every taste. Add some variety to your hair routine and discover below some of the coolest and easiest updos for short hair that will create a fashionable summer look.

Ponytail with side braid

Would you like to put your short hair up but don’t have time for elaborate looks? Then this side braid ponytail is the perfect updo for you! Conjured up quickly and a great eye-catcher – the trendy hairstyle is fun and perfect for summer. How to style the hairstyle:

First, comb your hair well. Style soft beach waves and part on the side for more volume. Take three small strands at the front of your head and create a classic Dutch braid. To do this, take the right side and bring it under the middle, then take the left side and bring it under the middle again. Each time you pull a strand of hair under the center part, add a small section of hair – this will make the braid look fuller. Braid to the ends and tie with a small elastic. For more fullness, gently pluck the braid out with your fingers. Then tie your hair into a low ponytail, fix it with hairspray and that’s it – it’s that easy to pin up short hair!

Half-up updos for short hair

Intricate and eye-catching updos for short hair can be a real challenge. But that doesn’t mean that you have to do without a cool look – quite the opposite! The popular half up hairstyles are another great and easy option to pin up short hair and keep it out of your face in summer. Sometimes with a Bessy Bun, with a fine braid, smooth or with beach waves – half-open hairstyles can be styled in a wide variety of ways and always look gorgeous.

The low bun for short hair

Whether for a long head of hair or to pin up short hair – the good old bun is THE classic among updos and will probably never go out of style. Well-groomed, elegant and very feminine – the low bun works really well with bob hairstyles and gives the short hairstyle a touch of glamor.

The wrong braid

Do you have two left hands and complicated braids are not for you? No problem, you too can rock updos for short hair! How about a lateral “twist”, for example? Two strands of hair are twisted around each other on the front of the head and then fixed – it’s that easy! The hairstyle is ideal for keeping the hair out of the face and showing off your facial features. Depending on whether you like it casual or more elegant, you can style your hair into a messy bun or into an elegant bun.

Space buns for short hair

Greetings from the 90s! Remember those cute space buns from Spice Girls? Well, the iconic hairstyle is all the rage right now and is undeniably one of the cutest ways to put up short hair. Simply part the hair on top of your head and tie it into two small buns. Secure with hair ties and you’re done!

Dutch braids

You don’t have to have a long mane to rock the Dutch braid. The updo works just as well on short hair and is a great eye-catcher. Here is a quick guide on how to braid Dutch braids:

Comb your hair well, part in the middle and divide into two sections. Divide into three sections on one side. Place one side strand under the middle one and then pull a strand under the middle one from the other side as well. Depending on the side, always take new strands of hair and continue braiding. Braid your hair to the ends and secure with a small hair tie. Repeat the step on the other side and shape the braids into small buns if you like.

Pin up short hair: the coolest updos to try

Spice up updos for short hair with hair accessories

The half-up look as a romantic wedding hairstyle for short hair

The low bun always ensures a polished look

Scrunchies as a fashion accessory to pin up short hair

