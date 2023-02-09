Home Health Tiramisu mask – Vegan coconut and chocolate mousse
Health

by admin
Brand name: Mascherpa tiramisu

Name: Vegan coconut and chocolate mousse

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: February 8, 2023

  • Callout template Mascherpa tiramisu – Vegan coconut and chocolate mousse

    08-02-2023 – PDF (0.52 Mb)

