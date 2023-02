Juventus on the pitch to finish up in view of tomorrow night’s match against Nantes, after the first leg ended 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium. The news of the day is one of the important ones, given that he is also present with the group Paul Pogba, at least in the juncture open to the press. Absent from the field, however, Frederick Church who has trained in the gym and is therefore not yet at 100% after the fatigue of the past few days.