How many times would we like to console a sad or angry friend, partner, family member or colleague, but we can’t find the right words? Despite the best intentions everything we do seems to make the situation worse, and our interventions only result in further angering the person we care about.

Consoling others and the fear of making a mistake

If we are considerate and try to distract her, we seem to be intrusive and inappropriate; if we remain distant and silent we feel exaggeratedly detached; if we listen to her and let her vent, we feel helpless because we would like to help her see things in a different light.

The invitation