China Jiangsu Net, February 13 Lianyungang News On the afternoon of February 10, Party members from various branches of the Huaihai community organization area in Yuzhou Street, Haizhou District walked into Gangli · Jinxiu Jiangnan Hongqi Square to carry out the “Learn the History of the Party and Praise the Party’s Grace and Follow the Party” Party member winter training and themed party day activities.

By organizing on-site observation and communication, party history lectures and other forms, give full play to the educational and guiding role of the party history cultural square, so that the majority of party members, cadres and the masses can walk and watch, learn while watching, and learn while learning, combining theory with practice, so that party history can be learned Education has become more vivid and vivid, further enhancing the practical significance of winter training work.

After the event, the veteran party member Wang Nengju said excitedly: “How many times have I been to the square? Every time I read the history of the party and these golden sentences of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I feel very excited inside. publicity.”