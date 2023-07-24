Toddler dies after swimming in lake – because of brain-eating amoeba

A young child in Las Vegas died last week from an extremely rare and deadly infection with the brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. The Nevada Department of Health (DPBH) confirmed the tragic incident in a statement.

The boy is believed to have contracted the amoeba while visiting natural hot springs in Nevada. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated drastically and he passed away on Wednesday in a Las Vegas children’s hospital.

Brain-eating amoeba: Infections rare, but bad effects

Infections with the parasite Naegleria fowleri are extremely rare but almost always fatal. A doctor explained on the KVVU-TV channel that the probability of dying from this infection was high. Very few people would have actually survived this type of infection.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the organism is mainly distributed in the subtropics and tropics and can also spread in poorly disinfected pools. Symptoms usually begin with a severe headache, accompanied by fever, nausea, and vomiting. Later, they can lead to a coma, meningitis, and seizures, ultimately leading to death.

Case of brain-eating amoeba also known in Pakistan

This isn’t the only incident of infection with the brain-eating amoeba. It was not until the beginning of July that a man in Pakistan died after visiting a pool due to this rare infection. The 30-year-old complained of a severe headache while swimming and was immediately taken to the emergency room. He later died in the hospital in the metropolis of Lahore.

Infection can occur through the entry of the amoeba through the nose into a person’s brain. Although such cases are extremely rare, people living or traveling in areas with relevant bodies of water should be informed about the symptoms and risks of this infection and should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.