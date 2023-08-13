Top Corona researcher dies in a bicycle accident on Lake Garda

Susannah Boddie, a prominent British COVID scientist, has lost her life in a bicycle accident near Lake Garda in Italy, according to Sky News. The accident happened while driving downhill in the mountains above Toscolano Maderno around 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Despite wearing a helmet, she sustained catastrophic injuries. Boddie was on vacation with her partner at the time.

Sky News also reports that Boddie has worked as a senior health data scientist at 10 Downing Street, the home of the UK Prime Minister, and has worked as a civil servant since graduating from Cambridge University in 2019. In December 2022, she was promoted to team leader of the health team at 10 Downing Street, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Family devastated after death of Susannah Boddie

Her family said in a statement about the tragic incident: “Susannah lived her life to the fullest and has accomplished so much in her short time. She was the most lovely, kind person, always inspiring and caring for others.” They added, “She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend one could ask for and her memory will live on in all of our lives. what we do continue to inspire.”

The Sky News report said both Boddie and her partner were experienced cyclists. They had just completed a tour of the Dolomites and were due to return to the UK this week.

Commenting on the tragic loss, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Susannah was an incredible scientist, an inspirational sportswoman and a loved and admired colleague and friend to many at 10 Downing Street and across the public service. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”