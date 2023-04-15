Tough calenda against Renzi: “Never received sentences or accepted money from dictators”

After asking his followers to make a “strict press blackout”, Carlo Calenda launches very heavy accusations against his allies. With a long post on social media he targets Matteo Renzi, Emma Bonino – who called him a “turnabout” – and Francesco Bonifazi following the break between Action and Italia Viva and the shipwrecked Third Polo project. «I broke with the PD when he betrayed his word by allying himself with Renzi and the 5S. I broke up with Letta when he transformed the Draghi agenda into the Bonelli / Fratoianni / Di Maio one. I did not fall for Renzi and Boschi’s scam on the fake single party », he writes on Facebook. He specifies that «Egos or quarrelsomeness have nothing to do with it. All politicians have an ego. For that of Bonino, I recommend reading Pannella again». The crux of the matter, for the leader of Action, is “the will to engage in politics in a serious, honorable and honest way”. And thus lists a whole series of dynamics to which he would never have undergone in his political career.

“Let’s leave the slime to those who are comfortable in it”

«In my professional life I have never received notices of imprisonment/indictments/convictions despite having roles of responsibility. I have not personally accepted money from anyone, least of all from foreign dictators and autocrats,” he says. “I have not taken funding for the party from foreign speculators and schemers. I have never met a magistrate except for reasons of service. I have never entered the subdivisions of the CSM », he adds. He then justified himself with Bonifazi who accused him of absences: «It’s a ranking made over 25 days of votes that has already been surpassed. When I wasn’t in the Senate I was making local initiatives for Action and IV. I wasn’t in Miami with Trump’s son-in-law or in Saudi taking money from Khashoggi’s killer.” Finally, he closes by saying: «Let’s leave the slime to those who are comfortable with it».

