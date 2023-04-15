They distributed the drug from the comfort of their home!

CASE.-

After a raid, two people were detained by National Police agents, since blocks of cocaine and marijuana sheaths were found in their possession.

The staff of the Special Operations Group (GOE) collaborated in the coordinated work with the Chimborazo Prosecutor’s Office.

The devil fell asleep on Alison B., 29 years old, and Gabriel C., 30 years old, because after a raid on a house located in the 24 de Mayo sector, in Riobamba, it was possible to seize at least nine packages -brick type- that would contain cocaine and two sleeves with marijuana. One of the suspects has a criminal record.

The police work of the Chimborazo Anti-Narcotics Unit was carried out yesterday morning, Thursday, April 13, 2023, since, with information collected for weeks, the gendarmes managed to locate those apprehended today. Inside his home, a large quantity of alkaloids, digital scales and other evidence were found that were presented to the competent authority.

Orlando Yaguachi, prosecutor who took the procedure, mentioned that through the information of the Anti-narcotics agents, it was possible to locate the house where the two suspects were. “Cocaine and marijuana base paste was found, in addition, the man would have a criminal record for this same crime,” he said.

Instead, Eduardo Ricaurte, a National Police officer, explained that there are around 5 kilos of cocaine base paste and one and a half kilos of marijuana, that is, more than 50,000 doses of alkaloids. “These people are located near educational establishments to sell this kind of substance and that is why police personnel have been assigned to strategic places to locate the subjects who are engaged in this kind of crime,” the officer stressed. (25)

