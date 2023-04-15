Deportivo Pereira welcomes Santa Fe by Liga

Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Saturday for the Colombian champion. Starting at 8:10 p.m., Deportivo Pereira will receive Independiente Santa Fe at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in a commitment valid for date 14 of the Colombian League. The Matecañas come to this commitment with the motivation of having returned to victory last day in which they thrashed Unión Magdalena 3-0 in Santa Marta, so they will look for the second win in a row in order to get closer to the group of top eight.

Win again at home

Just as Matecaña ended the streak of six games without winning in the championship, today they will do so thinking of adding three more at home. The last time was on February 19 with a 3-1 win in the classic against Once Caldas. Later they equalized 1-1 against Deportes Tolima; they fell 0-2 against Nacional and drew 1-1 against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Without Arley Rodriguez

The main absence of the Risaraldenses for tonight will be that of striker Arley Rodríguez who will not be able to be present against the cardinals for having been expelled on the previous date, likewise, he was first reprimanded and accumulated his fifth yellow card. In his place would be his brother Angelo, who was a substitute in Santa Marta and would accompany Kevin Aladesanmi in the attack, who has been plugged in with three goals in his last two games.

Last duel between both teams

The last precedent between Pereira and the capital at Hernán Ramírez Villegas took place on November 27 of last year, with a 5-1 win over Matecaña, corresponding to the final home runs in which Deportivo Pereira advanced to the final and was later champion. Brayan León, Leider Berrio, Leonardo Castro twice and Jimer Fory scored the goals that night.

even on points

Both teams come to this match with the same needs and tied on points with 16 units. The reds from Bogotá beat Pereira by having +1 in goal difference, while those from Perla del Otún have -1. Santa Fe comes from losing 1-3 as a visitor to Alianza Petrolera and, like Deportivo Pereira, will play on Tuesday for an international tournament, receiving Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata in Bogotá for the Copa Sudamericana at 9 pm.

Santa Fe as a visitor

This season, those led by Harold Rivera have carried out the following campaign as visitors: one victory, three draws and two defeats, winning their only away game against La Equidad at the Techo stadium, for which they arrive in the capital of Risaraldense with the need to add, like the local.

They received the pint for the Libertadores

After today’s match, the squad will be preparing to travel to the city of Buenos Aires, for their match on the second date of the Copa Libertadores, visiting Boca Juniors at La Bombonera. This is how yesterday the squad of players and technical and logistical staff received their new presentation clothes from the Pereiran company Kosta Azul, to show off with all the elegance and looks of the current Colombian champion, not only in Argentine territory, but also also when they have to go to Venezuela and Chile, in the continuity of the most important club tournament on the continent.