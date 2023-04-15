The closure of part of the Juventus stadium for the league match against Napoli has been suspended

The Sports Court of Appeal of the Federcalcio, which is competent for the second degree of football justice, has suspended the closure of a sector of the curve of the Juventus stadium for the championship match on April 23, against Napoli. The suspension was decided following the appeal filed by Juventus after a sports judge had ordered the closure of the sector (the first tier of the south grandstand) as a result of “insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination” coming “from the majority of Juventus fans ” present in that sector and addressed to the striker Romelu Lukaku during the first leg of the semi-final of the Italian Cup between Juventus and Inter.

The new decision on the eventual closure of the sector should arrive before the match on April 23rd, write the sports papers. In its appeal, Juventus claimed that it had undertaken to identify and punish the people (two, according to Juventus) who had insulted Lukaku, who at the end of the match had been sent off for a double yellow card, the second of which after his celebration for a goal.