Toyota C-HR, the new generation is official. Plug-ins too

Toyota has unveiled the new generation of the C-HR whose contents had been anticipated by the C-HR Prologue concept car. For the Japanese car manufacturer, the C-HR is a very important model given the good commercial success it has been able to achieve over time. Now, the new generation takes the qualities that made this car so successful to a higher level.

The new model was designed in Europe with the tastes and needs of European customers at the center of development. The new Toyota C-HR is also built exclusively in Europe, including battery assembly. There is still no information regarding prices for the Italian market. The commercial launch is expected in the autumn.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

ENGINES AND SAFETY

PREMIERE EDITION

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

New Toyota C-HR rests on the TNGA platform and measure 4,360mm long x 1,830mm wide x 1,558/1,564mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,640mm. The data of the trunk capacity has not been communicated. The design of the car follows that of the concept car. This new model features Toyota’s “new face” with some design elements taken from the bZ4X electric SUV and the new Prius. The look is taut and streamlined. The new C-HR can also count on short overhangs, flush handles and wheels up to 20 inches.

A new two-tone paint finish will be available: the contrast of the black roof can be extended all the way to the rear bumper and rear three-quarter section of the car. A lot of work has been done on aerodynamics. This has made it possible, says the manufacturer, to optimize the flow of air over and around the car through various components, including the front bumper, whose profile has been carefully studied, and the shape of the rear spoiler on the roof.

As for the passenger compartment, all the main controls in the new Toyota C-HR are concentrated in the driver’s area. The car is also equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital cockpit characterized by a renewed graphic. The display can be set to prioritize different content based on driver preferences or the type of journey being made, for example by highlighting which ADAS functions are active when entering the motorway. There are three preset layouts which can be customized using the buttons on the steering wheel.

Speaking of the infotainment system, the new C-HR will be available with the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia package, which includes, depending on the model, an 8 or 12.3-inch touch screen, voice assistant and wireless smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Owners will also be able to use the MyT smartphone app to remotely control the vehicle. Present OTA updates.

Toyota C-HR will be equippable with a digital key. Therefore, this means that a smartphone will be enough to open and start the car. Among the features of the new model there is also a new ambient lighting system. Particularly, when the driver approaches the car, what Toyota calls a “welcome scenario” starts. Then, the exterior lights come on, including the new ‘Toyota C-HR’ light signature on the tailgate. The driver’s preferred settings for seat adjustments, digital cockpit, head-up display and multimedia screen are applied automatically.

ENGINES AND SAFETY

New Toyota C-HR will be offered in 1.8 and 2.0-litre Full Hybrid-Electric (HEV) versions and in a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid-Electric (PHEV) variant. The Full Hybrid with 2-litre powertrain is also available with the system intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i). All new models benefit from Toyota’s fifth generation Hybrid technology. The transmission is an e-CVT.

Toyota C-HR Full Hybrid 1.8 litri

4-cylinder petrol engine with 72 kW/98 HP and 142 Nm of torque 70 kW/94 HP electric motor with 185 Nm of torque Total power 103 kW/140 HP Top speed: 170 km/h 0-100 km/h 9.9 seconds

Toyota C-HR Full Hybrid 2.0 litri

4-cylinder petrol engine with 112 kW/152 HP and 190 Nm of torque Electric motor with 83 kW/111 HP and 206 Nm of torque Total power 145 kW/198 HP Top speed: 180 km/h 0-100 km/h 8.1 seconds

Toyota C-HR Full Hybrid 2.0 litri (AWD-i)

4-cylinder petrol engine with 112 kW/152 HP and 190 Nm of torque 83 kW/111 HP electric motor with 206 Nm of torque 30 kW/41 HP rear electric motor with 84 Nm of torque Overall power 145 kW/198 HP Maximum speed : 180km/h 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds

Toyota C-HR Plug-in 2.0 litri

4-cylinder petrol engine with 112 kW/152 HP and 190 Nm of torque 120 kW/163 HP electric motor with 208 Nm of torque Total power 164 kW/223 HP Top speed: 180 km/h 0-100 km/h 7.4 seconds Electric range: 66 km (13.8 kWh battery)

As for safety, the new Toyota C-HR can count on the system Toyota Safety Sense. Among other things, we find the Acceleration Suppression which limits involuntary inputs on the accelerator when the risk of collision with a vehicle in front is detected. Then we have the Proactive Driving Assist (PDA), active at low speeds, which returns a uniform deceleration when the driver takes his foot off the accelerator and the car is about to enter a corner or approaches a slower vehicle in front. The PDA also includes Steering Assist, a system that recognizes an imminent curve and adjusts the power assistance to help the driver set the trajectory in the best possible way.

Among the optional ADAS systems there are, among others, the Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alert, a Driver Monitor Camera, Automatic High Beam with automatic adjustment of the light beam thanks to the interface with the system camera and where the regulations local conditions permit “hands-free” driving in stop-and-go traffic in queues.

PREMIERE EDITION

At launch, the new Toyota C-HR will be offered with two special Premiere Edition trim levels. The GR SPORT First Edition will feature GR styling cues, including a G-mesh radiator grille, newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, GR badging, ‘Liquid Black’ inserts on the center console and sports front seats with embossed GR logo on the headrests . Its distinctive color will be Precious Silver in a bi-tone+ finish. Equipment will include a head-up display and JBL premium audio system.

We then have the Lounge Premiere Edition which stands out for the exclusive Sulfur tint in a bi-tone+ finish. The cabin features perforated leather seats with contrasting Sulfur stitching, Head-Up display and panoramic roof.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

