1 dead and 9 injured in roller coaster accident at Sweden’s oldest amusement park-Chinanews.com Video

1 dead, 9 injured in roller coaster accident at Sweden’s oldest amusement park

On June 25, local time, an accident occurred on a roller coaster at an amusement park in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, resulting in one death and nine injuries, including many children.

The person in charge of the amusement park said that the front part of the roller coaster derailed during the driving process, and then the roller coaster stopped in the middle of the track, but a car was suspended outside the track. There were 14 people on the roller coaster at the time.

Shortly after the accident, ambulances, fire trucks, and helicopters rushed to the scene for rescue, and the police have launched an investigation. Nine injured people are being treated in hospital, three of them in serious condition, police said.

The amusement park will be closed for at least a week to assist police with the investigation, the official said.

Witnesses heard metal noises nearby, the track structure was shaking when the accident occurred, and witnesses saw passengers in the roller coaster fall to the ground.

According to media reports, the amusement park opened in 1883 and is the oldest amusement park in Sweden with a history of 140 years. The roller coaster involved was put into operation in 1988 and was refurbished in 2000. The roller coaster has a maximum height of 30 meters and a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

