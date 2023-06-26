Home » 1 dead and 9 injured in roller coaster accident at Sweden’s oldest amusement park-Chinanews.com Video
World

1 dead and 9 injured in roller coaster accident at Sweden’s oldest amusement park-Chinanews.com Video

by admin

1 dead, 9 injured in roller coaster accident at Sweden’s oldest amusement park

Release time: 13:41, June 26, 2023 Source: China News Network

On June 25, local time, an accident occurred on a roller coaster at an amusement park in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, resulting in one death and nine injuries, including many children.

The person in charge of the amusement park said that the front part of the roller coaster derailed during the driving process, and then the roller coaster stopped in the middle of the track, but a car was suspended outside the track. There were 14 people on the roller coaster at the time.

Shortly after the accident, ambulances, fire trucks, and helicopters rushed to the scene for rescue, and the police have launched an investigation. Nine injured people are being treated in hospital, three of them in serious condition, police said.

The amusement park will be closed for at least a week to assist police with the investigation, the official said.

Witnesses heard metal noises nearby, the track structure was shaking when the accident occurred, and witnesses saw passengers in the roller coaster fall to the ground.

According to media reports, the amusement park opened in 1883 and is the oldest amusement park in Sweden with a history of 140 years. The roller coaster involved was put into operation in 1988 and was refurbished in 2000. The roller coaster has a maximum height of 30 meters and a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

Responsible editor:[Luo Pan]

See also  Honduras extends state of emergency for 45 days to fight violent crime - Xinhua English.news.cn

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

You may also like

Josko Guardiol goes to Manchester City Dinamo Zagreb...

KASSBOHRER Nuova partnership with l’azienda austriaca Hämmerle Spezialtransporte...

In Sudan, RSF paramilitaries said they had taken...

The Indian state where public transport is free...

North Korea, mass protests against the “US imperialists”....

Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine and appears on...

South Korean environmental groups held a large-scale rally...

Frank Turner, Spanish dates for next October

Isaac et Nora collaborate with Rozalén before her...

vembanjama is not playing for france at mundobasket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy