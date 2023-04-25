TraceLink Launches MINT, the Multienterprise Information Network Tower…

TraceLink

Boston (ots/PRNewswire)

TraceLink’s new digital information exchange solution, unveiled this week at the LogiPharma conference for the life sciences supply chain in Lyon, France, enables true digital supply visibility for supply chain participants, regardless of company size and technical capabilities for multiple parties.

TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company connecting more than 290,000 companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced the Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), TraceLink’s new solution that enables end-to-end supply chains -Transparency, -collaboration and -intelligence enabled using a digital network platform. Leveraging the proven, industry-wide integration capabilities of the Opus platform and the TraceLink network, MINT provides the fundamental capabilities needed for supply chain stakeholders to finally, through the exchange of interoperable trade, inventory, logistics and other supply chain data to gain full transparency in a delivery network.

STEM is a transformative supply chain capability that enables rapid trading partner onboarding and a Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ -Enables an approach to sharing timely, critical business information necessary to prevent supply disruptions and optimize key performance metrics. STEM achieves these goals through transformative skills, including:

MINT leverages a proven trading partner identification, authentication, onboarding, and integration model that provides the foundation for developing a true digital twin for every company, its products and its partners along the entire pharmaceutical supply chain. TraceLink has onboarded and integrated more than 7,400 CMOs.

for every company, its products and its partners along the entire pharmaceutical supply chain. TraceLink has onboarded and integrated more than 7,400 CMOs. An integration model (Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™), that makes digitizing the supply chain 10x to 100x faster and cheaper than traditional point-to-point methods – this model is already being used by more than 290,000 trading partners in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem in the TraceLink network. TraceLink has saved the pharmaceutical industry more than $4.7 billion compared to point-to-point integrations for exchanging business transactions to support global traceability.

that makes digitizing the supply chain 10x to 100x faster and cheaper than traditional point-to-point methods – this model is already being used by more than 290,000 trading partners in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem in the TraceLink network. TraceLink has saved the pharmaceutical industry more than $4.7 billion compared to point-to-point integrations for exchanging business transactions to support global traceability. MINT enables the digital exchange of orders, invoices, ASNs, and a host of other digital business transactions that companies and their trading partners rely on. MINT uses the TraceLink network, which currently processes 50,000 ASNs per month and has processed more than 1 million transactions.

MINT makes it easy for trading partners to interoperate with any supplier or customer through a single integration, creating a win-win situation for both parties in the supply relationship, a key element for true end-to-end transparency.

MINT connects to any business system, regardless of version or information exchange protocol. MINT is designed to meet the needs of a range of partners of all sizes and digital capabilities, including those with low digital maturity through an interoperable portal.

MINT is designed to be very flexible and extensible. For example, companies can start with a simple onboarding via MINT for Commerce, which enables the exchange of purchase orders, invoices, and ASNs with contract manufacturers or suppliers. They can then grow their digital network by adding new transactions such as inventory, forecasting, demand, production planning, and finance as needed. “MINT is the industry’s first and only solution for digital information exchange that comes with a true win-win proposition for every customer and all trading partners,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “FREE to customers’ suppliers and partners, MINT leverages a proven interoperability model that has already supported hundreds of millions of transactions at scale across hundreds of thousands of authenticated supply chain entities processed.”

Shabbir Dahod’s plenary session at the LogiPharma Life Sciences Supply Chain Conference in Lyon, France, kicks off three days of presentations and conversations with supply chain executives exploring how STEM will enable the sharing and use of digital business information by the actors in the supply chain will change. To help Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs), CMOs, 3PLs and others in the supply chain get started and quickly realize near-term value, TraceLink is introducing the MINT for Commerce Customer Launch Program (CLP) at LogiPharma. “The MINT CLP is designed as a close partnership with digital MAH, CMO and 3PL pioneers, in which together we will implement, test, refine and optimize first digital integrations and data exchanges, including joint workshops and innovation forums,” said Amanda Bettman, General Manager, Supply Network Optimization, TraceLink.

To learn more about TraceLink’s STEM solution and to schedule a personal briefing on the STEM CLP, please visit https://www.tracelink.com/mint.

Information about TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry’s leading provider of supply chain digitization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems and companies into a collective information network for intelligent business processes. TraceLink solutions for serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration enable customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™to achieve massive scalability, continuous compliance and security of supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than a billion units per month over 15,000 connections.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/tracelink-bringt-mint-auf-den-markt-den-multienterprise-information-network-tower-fur-eine-end-to-end-echtzeit-lieferketten-transparenz-301806406.html

Original content by: TraceLink, transmitted by news aktuell