Tragedy Strikes: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing during Physical Education Class

Milan Today: Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Girl Shakes School Community

Milan, Italy – The entire community of the Marisa Bellisario Higher Institute in Inzago is mourning the tragic death of 15-year-old Giada Pollara. The young girl passed away after being hospitalized for two days in the intensive care unit of the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo. Giada, a student at the Human Sciences high school, fell ill during a physical education class on October 18th.

The unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday morning when Giada collapsed suddenly during a running exercise with her classmates. The teacher immediately initiated the emergency response protocol, contacting emergency services and administering first aid including cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator. Giada was then urgently transferred via air ambulance to the Papa Giovanni hospital, but despite the efforts of medical professionals, she never regained consciousness.

The news of Giada’s death has sent shockwaves through the Bellisario Institute and the communities of Inzago and Busnago, where she resided. Principal Gustavao Matassa expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the school, stating, “I have a few words to say. We hear the news, we are destroyed and heartbroken. The entire community of the Bellisario Institute is united in the family’s pain.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Giada’s sudden illness and subsequent death are currently underway. Both the carabinieri and local police have been involved in gathering information and conducting inquiries. Preliminary information suggests that Giada did not have any preexisting medical conditions.

The tragic loss of Giada Pollara has left the Bellisario Institute and the broader community in mourning. The school is providing grief counseling and support to students and staff during this challenging time. As the investigation progresses, the community hopes to find answers and understanding to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The untimely death of a young life serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of our existence and the importance of cherishing every moment. The thoughts and prayers of the entire community go out to Giada’s family during this incredibly difficult period.

