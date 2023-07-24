Home » Tragedy Strikes as School Gymnasium Roof Collapses, Killing 11 People
Tragedy Strikes as School Gymnasium Roof Collapses, Killing 11 People

Eleven Dead After School Gymnasium Roof Collapse in China

Heilongjiang Province, China – In a tragic incident, eleven people have lost their lives after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed. The incident took place in Heilongjiang province, which is located in northeastern China near the border with Siberia. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the preliminary investigation into the collapse revealed that it occurred due to building material being improperly stored on the roof, in violation of building regulations.

The collapse happened during a training session for the women’s volleyball team, who were preparing for the upcoming national games scheduled to be held in Hubei province. Heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 23 caused the improperly stored material on the roof, a powder used for making insulating plaster when mixed with water, to absorb excessive amounts of water. The weight of the water-soaked material ultimately led to the roof’s collapse.

Following the incident, local police arrested the head of the construction company responsible for building the adjacent educational complex. The official death toll stands at eleven, with four individuals managing to escape unharmed out of the total of nineteen people present in the gymnasium at the time of the collapse.

In response to the tragedy, China‘s emergency management ministry held a meeting on Monday, urging various departments including education, sports, housing, and others across the country to conduct inspections and promptly address any hidden dangers in schools and sports venues. The ministry underlined the importance of stakeholders taking responsibility and implementing better day-to-day management practices to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident has prompted a nationwide call for stricter adherence to building regulations and increased safety measures in educational and sports facilities. The Chinese government has emphasized the need for immediate inspections and remedial actions to prevent any further tragedies of this nature.

