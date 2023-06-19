Casal Palocco, the truth of Manuel’s mother, the child who died in the accident. Analysis of youtubers on PC and mobile phone

Back home with her youngest daughter and surrounded by the affection of her loved ones, she will now have to piece together, in front of the investigators, the moments she remembers…

Back home with her youngest daughter and surrounded by the affection of her loved ones, she will now have to piece together the moments she remembers of the tragedy in front of the investigators. Elena Uccello, 29, will be heard shortly, the woman behind the wheel of the Smart “ForFour” overwhelmed in Casal Palocco, Wednesday afternoon, by the Lamborghini Urus rented to carry out a social challenge by the youtuber Matteo Di Pietro, 21 years old in December, under investigation for murder traffic and injuries.

Uccello’s eldest son, Manuel Proietti (five years old) died as a result of the impact. An autopsy was performed at the Tor Vergata polyclinic and the family is now waiting for the authorization from the prosecutor to be able to celebrate the funeral, which should arrive in these hours. But there is an open investigation to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and understand if the other boys aboard the racing car are also responsible for what happened: they could be investigated together with Di Pietro for complicity in murder, if it were to emerge that the have incited him to press the accelerator, or have distracted him from driving.

The reconstruction

Also for this reason the investigators and the carabinieri (the investigations were entrusted to them after the first findings of the local police) will listen to the young mother to understand what she remembers. According to Di Pietro’s lawyer, the Uccello would have turned left from via di Macchia Saponara towards via Archelao without giving way, but the racing car, rented from the “Skylimit” concessionaire, traveled the same road in the opposite direction at a much higher speed than the limit I consented and would not have avoided it. Uccello’s Smart has in fact completed an almost 360-degree turn being completely overwhelmed by the over 660 horsepower SUV. The woman’s little son, Manuel – who had swapped places with his little sister – was the first to be hit, according to the reconstruction carried out by the agents of the Ostia Group Municipal Office, and had no way or time to save himself. The little sister, fortunately survived alive, even if injured by the accident, still does not know that Manuel is dead. Her parents have not yet told her the news about her. It will take some time and probably some specialist support, considering your young age.

Meanwhile, checks are proceeding on the equipment seized by the military in the homes of the four youtubers who were on board (the only one not to have been searched is Gaia Nota, the twenty-year-old who boarded the Lamborghini about 500 meters before the accident). The girl took a ride meeting her friends in Casal Palocco, but she had nothing to do with the realization of the challenge. In the homes of the four members of the “crew” video cameras, hard drives, GoPros and other electronic media used for the videos that went viral on social media were acquired.

The timeline

The goal is to completely reconstruct the “timeline” of all the footage to find any distractions of the driver and passengers. Since the first challenges carried out on board the rented vehicles, Matteo Di Pietro – creator of the company “The borderline” – has always been at the wheel. Wednesday he got distracted convinced he was on a straight road and turned his face in favor of some video camera? Vehicle appraisals will also be carried out to ascertain the exact speed of the SUV. Certainly, the Lamborghini, rented with a regular contract based on checks by the carabinieri, ran.

The funerals

“It is a tragedy that will never find comfort,” many residents of Casal Palocco repeated yesterday. Some of them went to the Ostia police station to ask about the procedures to follow to organize a candlelight vigil in memory of the child. The demonstration will probably be held in the next few days, before the funeral.

