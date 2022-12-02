Home Health never so many from swine. Six regions critically
L‘influenza runs like it hasn’t happened since the 2009-2010 season, the year of the swine flu pandemic. According to the latest data from the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in the past week 771 thousand Italians were put to bed by flu-like syndromes, equal to 12.9 per thousand.

Children among the most affected

More than 2.5 million have contracted the infection since the start of the season. To reach this number, last year we had to wait until the beginning of January. Children under the age of 5 are particularly affected: in this age group last week there were 40.8 cases per thousand; in the 5-14 age group the rate was 25.02 per thousand; 10.10 between 15 and 64 years and 5.04 over 65 years.

regions at risk

There are six Regions in which the season has already reached an intensity considered high or very high: Emilia Romagna (20.24 cases per thousand), Umbria (19.61), Lombardy (17.80), Veneto (16.43 ), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (16.09), Marche (15.58). The circulation of influenza viruses is also intensifying: of the 717 samples analyzed by the laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network, 275 (38.3%) were positive for the influenza virus. All but one are type A, especially A/H3N2. Instead, only 4% of the sample tested positive for SarsCov2.

