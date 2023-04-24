Trained brain and lean physique? No need to walk or run – this is the activity to do

Who said that to feel good physically and mentally we have to sweat a lot? Here is the most effective remedy of all.

Spring, time for rebirth: in body and mind. The long-awaited arrival of the warm season invites us to go out, stay outdoors, enjoy a little sun. And many of us, also in view of the imminent costume test, begin to intensify physical activity to improve physical and psychological well-being.

Walking and running are two of the most popular solutions, especially for those who have not trained during the long winter and must gradually get back on track. Both activities are healthy, but care must be taken not to overdo it. Furthermore, there is an alternative activity that does us just as much good, if not more: let’s find out which one.

The secret of a 360 degree wellness

On the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity A detailed study by a team of US researchers from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York has been published. The experts involved a group of people 65 years old in a randomized controlled trial. By chance, some of them competed in ballroom dancing twice a week, while others walked on the treadmill. The experiment went on for six months. And the results have been significant.

Before and after performing the aforementioned activities, study participants underwent an MRI scan to assess their cognitive function. Data in hand, if improvements have been noticed following both activities, the researchers state that group dance ensures greater benefits in one particular field: the prevention of cognitive decline and reducing the risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease. Not only that: from the six-monthly test it would also have emerged that after the activity the brain is faster in processing information.

Dance that passes you, one might say. Group dances, as well as being fun, would also be very useful from a scientific point of view to avoid dementia. Without prejudice of course to the benefit to the body, thanks to the movement, and to the mind, as it is a very pleasant and relaxing diversion. If the idea of ​​putting on a tank top and shorts to rack up kilometers of running or walking doesn’t excite you, think about it…

