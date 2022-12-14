Not just athletic training: the muscle stimulation suit is also an ally for the treatment of motor pathologies

Get the same results as two hours of traditional training in twenty minutes. This is the goal of Urban Fitness, the Italian fast training company, which has signed an agreement with the German Symbiont for the implementation of the innovative Bio-Electrical Fitness system thanks to the Symbiont Tech Suit, the bioelectric fitness suit which records physiological data in real time during motor activity.

The secret is the WB-EMS method (Whole-Body Electrical Muscle Stimulation), which consists in the targeted application of electric current to stimulate a muscle contraction. The effectiveness and safety of the procedure have been certified by various studies conducted by the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, which has been supporting Urban Fitness for years in research on EMS technology.

The studies, two and a third is on the way, were published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, under the guidance of the professor Stefano D’Ottavio of the Department of Clinical Sciences and Translational Medicine. Among the other authors, several teachers and experts from the Departments of Systems Medicine, Experimental Medicine and Surgery, Industrial Engineering, and the Interdepartmental Center of Sports Science and Culture: profs. Alfonso Bellia, David Lauro, Gianluca Briotti, Paolo Roberto Gabrielli, Philip Partipylus, Cosimo Calabrese, Bruno Brook, Andrea Bernardiniand the doctor Frances Ambroso.

In particular, research focuses on Whole-Body Elecrtomyostimulation, an enhanced version of EMS capable of stimulating different muscle groups simultaneously thanks to suits such as the Symbiont Tech Suit.

The publication of the third article on the improvements obtained thanks to WB-EMS in subjects with pathologies such as Chronic Lower Back Pain, which can lead to a partial inability to move, is forthcoming.

“The WB-EMS methodology has opened up incredible scenarios both for rehabilitation, for control and modifications of body composition, and for slowing down the physiological processes of reduction of muscle mass, distinguished by the term sarcopenia, which occur after a certain age” commented Professor D’Ottavio. “Obviously the primary objective that can be achieved in a few weeks of training remains the increase in muscle strength. In the last ten years, scientific works have multiplied somewhat all over the world, but above all in Europe and in particular in Germany. Beyond the world of fitness and the care of the aesthetic components of the body, much of this research has turned to the training of amateur and elite sports athletes. The training activities conducted with the WB-EMS methodology must however always be supervised by expert professionals, graduates in Sports Science and who have participated in specific training courses”.

