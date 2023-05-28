Trieste, accidental shooting at the Aviano firing range: Colonel Antonio Dibari, husband of Deputy Minister Vannia Gava, seriously injured

Colonel of the Carabinieri Antonio Dibarihusband of the deputy minister Vannia Gava, was seriously injured in an accident at the Aviano shooting range. The local media reported it, specifying that the incident took place yesterday at the Italian practical shooting school, former Sartori quarry, in San Martino di Campagna, where the officer was training.

Dibari was allegedly injured by an accidental shot that hit him in the right leg; aid, he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Pordenone hospital. He underwent a long surgery.

Dibari is in service in Udine where he coordinates the Organization, Training, Information and Operations Office. A file has been opened on the incident.

Closeness messages

“I wish Colonel Dibari to overcome this serious accident and I express closeness to Deputy Minister Gava for the difficult moment she is facing. It is comforting to learn that her husband is out of danger”. So the deputy Deborah Serracchiani.

The Senator Tatjana Rojc she says: “I am very impressed and saddened by what happened to Colonel Dibari whom I hope to recover soon and fully, with the support of his wife Vannia Gava, his family and the Carabinieri. My thoughts go out to all of them”.

Message of proximity also from Luca Cirianiminister for relations with Parliament: “I am close to Colonel Dibari and I trust that he will recover as soon as possible so that he can return to his family. To my friend Vannia Gava a big hug and all my affection in this difficult moment”.