Home » triggered the “doomscrolling”, the obsession with bad news
Health

triggered the “doomscrolling”, the obsession with bad news

by admin
triggered the “doomscrolling”, the obsession with bad news

The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the catastrophic images of the floods in Emilia-Romagna have undoubtedly touched everyone. Faced with dramatic and complex situations, however, some people, especially the most fragile such as the elderly, may show fear of facing reality, because what surrounds them is painful and difficult. All of this leads them to isolate themselves, for example by remaining locked up at home watching catastrophic news and images.

It is essential to intercept these signs of discomfort and ask for help from an expert to prevent the situation from worsening or becoming chronic. Speaking of the elderly, in particular, there are various reasons behind these often uncontrolled fears of facing reality.

See also  "New grafts in the medical department"

You may also like

Healthy grilling? Nutrition expert explains how it works

Report agrees with Yuka. Our perplexities about the...

“We are the Europeans. Stop flattering Serbia»- breaking...

Sore muscles: what helps against the pain? |...

Ukraine, Zelensky accuses: “Anti-raid shelters in Kiev were...

the superfood that is conquering the world of...

Rome fans attack referee Taylor at the airport...

Baby guide in medical practices / selective contract...

Cocaine: this is what happens to our body...

Meloni in Moldova, hand extended to the Spanish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy