triggered the “doomscrolling”, the obsession with bad news

The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the catastrophic images of the floods in Emilia-Romagna have undoubtedly touched everyone. Faced with dramatic and complex situations, however, some people, especially the most fragile such as the elderly, may show fear of facing reality, because what surrounds them is painful and difficult. All of this leads them to isolate themselves, for example by remaining locked up at home watching catastrophic news and images.
It is essential to intercept these signs of discomfort and ask for help from an expert to prevent the situation from worsening or becoming chronic. Speaking of the elderly, in particular, there are various reasons behind these often uncontrolled fears of facing reality.