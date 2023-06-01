Home » The NBA will be won by 5 different teams for the first time in 42 years! |Lakers|Heat|Bucks|Toronto Raptors|2022-23 season_NetEase Subscription
The NBA will be won by 5 different teams for the first time in 42 years! |Lakers|Heat|Bucks|Toronto Raptors|2022-23 season_NetEase Subscription

The NBA will be won by 5 different teams for the first time in 42 years! |Lakers|Heat|Bucks|Toronto Raptors|2022-23 season_NetEase Subscription
Live broadcast, June 2nd at 8:30 this morning, the NBA Finals Heat VS Nuggets G1 officially kicked off!

The NBA officially stated that with the Heat and the Nuggets joining the Finals, the NBA will be won by 5 different teams (including this year) in the past 5 years, the first time since the 1976-77 season-1980-81 season.

The previous four championship teams were: Raptors, Lakers, Bucks, Warriors.

