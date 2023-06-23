Italians rage: Unreal! Why is there no VAR and other technology at the Youth Euro?

He feels wronged, and perhaps rightly so. The Italian footballers lost 1:2 to France at the U21 Euro, but the match was accompanied by several controversial moments that could have completely reversed the result. Especially the situation from the setting of the second half lies in the stomach of the losers. He is angry with both referees and UEFA that the tournament in Romania and Georgia does not have VAR and technology to determine if the ball has crossed the goal line.

