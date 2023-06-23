Vasco Rossi, a van of the concert workers stolen and an accident for two Catania fans

Theft from the workers who worked for the Vasco Rossi concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo. The thieves took away their Fiat Ducato and all the equipment.

It is the misadventure of a team of workers who work for Live Nation entertainment, the company that takes care of and manages the arrangements for the singer’s tour.

The owner of the vehicle filed a complaint with the police who started the investigation. Together with the van, the thieves brought part of the metal towers to be mounted on the stage. No problem for the two days in Palermo, the club will have to find some solution for the stage in Salerno.

The Fiat Ducato was parked outside the accommodation facility, in via Biagio Petrocelli.

The accident

A road accident shortly before the Vasco Rossi concert risked losing the event that is paralyzing Palermo to two tourists from Catania, fans of the Zocca rocker. Father and son, who arrived in the Sicilian capital aboard a rental car, were now near the Renzo Barbera stadium, where this evening the first of two concerts by the Emilian artist, absent in the city for eighteen years, was held. However, the two were involved in a road accident while they were traveling along Viale Croce Rossa, near the De Gasperi elementary school: a motorcycle entered from the right coming from the side parking lots and there was an impact with the car. No consequences for the two Vasco Rossi fans, who however had to wait for the arrival of the Municipal Police and the Accident Section to investigate the case and reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, as well as to complete the bureaucratic formalities. The motorcyclist, on the other hand, hit the asphalt, suffering injuries and was transported to the nearby Villa Sofia hospital.