The Italian made a masterpiece on the last lap, recovering two seconds behind

Filippo Ganna won the gold medal in the individual pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The blue beat the British Daniel Bigham by just 54 thousandths, conquering his sixth world success in the specialty. In the last lap Ganna created a masterpiece, beating the Englishman and recovering two seconds behind. , were his first words after the victory. Bronze, however, for Jonathan Milan who beat the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira.

August 6, 2023 – Updated August 6, 2023 , 11:32 pm

