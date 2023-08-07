For national security reasons, Iraq cancels Telegram

The Minister of Communications justified the decision by noting that it was necessary to “protect the personal data of citizens, who were being violated by this application.”

The Iraqi government announced this Sunday the suspension of Telegram messaging throughout the country for reasons of “national security”, provoking criticism among groups close to pro-Iran factions.

The platform was effectively blocked at noon on Sunday. The app was still accessible to users connected through a VPN.

The Minister of Communications justified the decision by saying “directives from the highest levels of national security” and explained that the suspension was necessary to “protect the personal data of citizens, who were being violated by this application.”

According to the government, Telegram “did not respond” to its constant demands to solve the problem of “data leaking from state and individual institutions, which creates a threat to national security and social peace.”

This service is very popular in Iraq and is used primarily as a propaganda platform for groups associated with armed factions and pro-Iranian political parties.

One such broadcast channel, which counts more than 330,000 subscribers, called the move a “gag” and also accused the Iraqi government, backed by pro-Iranian parties, of “confiscating freedoms.”

After several decades of conflict, Iraq has regained some stability, but the authorities are constantly criticized by NGOs and activists for undermining freedom of expression.

Telegram has been suspended early in other countries, such as Brazil in April, for not providing information to the authorities, in that case, about neo-Nazi groups active on the platform. The suspension was lifted by court order two days later.