News confirm the 3 main singers
News

confirm the 3 main singers

confirm the 3 main singers

The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata confirmed the main artists who will sing in the 56th version of the Vallenato Festival, which will take place from April 26 to 30, 2023. The singers will perform in the park of the Vallenata Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.

In this sense, on April 28 the main artist will be the popular music singer Christian Nodal, who is visiting Valledupar for the first time; on April 29, Carlos Vives will perform; and on April 30, the reggaeton singer Maluma will close.

The Foundation informed that as of Wednesday, March 8, from 9:00 in the morning, the sale of tickets will be enabled at Tuboleta.com

