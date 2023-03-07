Three months to 69 euro, instead of 119.97. But only in the regions of southern Italy and the islands. This is the new offer launched by Dazn. The site of the well-known streaming service that has the rights to the entire A league describes how to take advantage of the discount: “From 6 to 19 March buy a DAZN STANDARD prepaid card in selected stores for 3 months alone 69€ instead of €119.97. You save 50€ compared to the list price on DAZN.com”. However, the Dazn Standard prepaid card can be purchased only in the South: in fact, by clicking on the “selected shops” you arrive at a map showing the stores availablefully present at Sud and in Islands.

The new offer promoted by Dazn allows you to have a standard subscription for three months: “Con le DAZN prepaid cards you can activate the subscription – as stated on the site – without using a digital payment method or to make a gift. With DAZN DEFAULT Record up to 6 devices and watch simultaneously on 2 if connected to same home internet network”. In addition to the exclusive Serie A, the package allows you to see the Serie Bthe Europa League, the channels Eurosport 1 e 2as well as all the rest of the streaming platform’s offer that also include basket e Nfl.

The strangeness of the offer, valid only from 6 to 19 March, concerns precisely the location of the shops where it is possible to buy the prepaid card and take advantage of the discount. They are all concentrated between Campania, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Basilicata e Molise. From Lazio and Abruzzo upwards, there doesn’t appear to be even one store that adheres to the initiative. Yet the card can also be purchased in stores of chains that sell household appliances also present in the center e Northern Italy.