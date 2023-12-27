Tuina therapy | manual therapy | meridian theory | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The therapy is characterized by special therapeutic techniques and manipulations, which are primarily carried out on the patient’s body with the fingertips, heels of the hands, palms and elbows of a therapist. The 18 basic movements of Tuina therapy include rolling, tapping, pressing, pinching, circling, pushing, pushing, kneading, stroking and much more. With these grip techniques, both selective and large-area massage techniques are used.

Tuina therapy is based on the theory of meridians and is the oldest form of therapy in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Several other massage techniques developed from it. Chinese teaching says that a flow of energy, the so-called Qi, flows through people along defined energy channels, the meridians. Congestion and blockages in the flow of Qi can cause problems. Most illnesses are the result of an interrupted or disturbed energy flow but also an imbalance in the internal organs. With the help of Tuina, the blockages are released, the disturbed energy flow is brought into balance and the balance of the organs is restored. By touching the skin using grip techniques, the flow of energy in the body is stimulated. This can have a preventive but also a healing effect.

Tuina includes two types of treatment, namely passive treatment and self-treatment. Passive Tuina treatment includes Tuina for children, Tuina for reduction of dislocated bones and Qigong Tuina. This will treat or prevent the disease. Tuina self-treatment is a method of health care and includes a technique for eye beauty, limbs, stomach care and inner restlessness.

The spectrum of indications ranges from the wide range of diseases of the musculoskeletal and supporting system such as lumbago, bruises, strains, back pain, slipped disc, spinal diseases and joint pain to internal diseases such as digestive disorders, respiratory diseases, irregular and painful menstrual bleeding, obstetrics and headaches, Sleep disorders and depression.

A gentle Tuina variant has been modified for infants and children. Therapists use it to treat very different ailments, such as nausea, bedwetting, sleeping and eating disorders, allergic rhinitis and brochial asthma, neurodermatitis, diarrhea and even hyperactivity. The use of Tuina therapy has also proven to be very effective here.

Each treatment lasts between fifteen and thirty minutes, usually over a cycle of ten sessions. To relieve the pain, special ointments or oils can sometimes be used during the Tuina treatment. Some massage strokes of Tuina therapy can also be used by the patient themselves for the purpose of self-therapy.

Wellness Tuina can especially improve general well-being, reduce stress and prevent illness, because the principle of prevention and maintaining health is based on a tradition that goes back thousands of years in Chinese medicine.

