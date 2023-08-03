Tumors: NP137 monoclonal antibody slows their growth

Home

A new study published in Nature has shown that a therapeutic monoclonal antibody called NP137 can effectively slow the growth of tumors and inhibit metastasis. The research was conducted on mouse models of endometrial cancer and skin cancer. Furthermore, a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced endometrial cancer has achieved promising results, indicating the need for further investigation into this anti-tumor strategy.

The studies also revealed new insights into epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a cellular change associated with progression, metastasis and resistance to therapies in cancer. The netrin-1 protein has been identified as overexpressed in some tumors, with a potential role in tumor development. Blocking this protein can inhibit EMT transition, offering a promising approach to cancer therapy.

The authors examined the potential of NP137, a monoclonal antibody that blocks netrin-1, in a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. The treatment was safe and led to anti-tumor responses in nine patients, with disease stabilization in 8% of cases and a reduction of liver metastases of more than 50% in one patient. In mouse models, the efficacy of conventional chemotherapy drugs is enhanced when combined with NP137.

In a separate study, NP137-mediated inhibition of netrin-1 reduced the proportion of tumor cells undergoing the EMT transition in a mouse model of squamous cell carcinoma. The treatment reduced the number of metastases and increased the sensitivity of the tumor to chemotherapy.

The authors also tested the treatment on human tumor cells transplanted into mice, demonstrating that inhibition of netrin-1 inhibits EMT transition in these cells. Collectively, the results suggest that therapies that inhibit netrin-1 could be used to overcome resistance to treatments in cancer.

These studies represent a major breakthrough in cancer therapeutic research and indicate that the use of monoclonal antibodies, such as NP137, could offer new treatment opportunities for patients with endometrial and skin cancers. Further studies will be needed to deepen understanding of this approach and for wider use in clinical practice.

