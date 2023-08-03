Promoting Fitness and Sports: Pingshan County Enhances Facilities and Encourages Participation

Title: Pingshan County Promotes Sports and Fitness Facilities to Enhance Public Health

Date: 2023-08-03

Source: Shijiazhuang News Network

In a recent development, the villagers of Wentang Village in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, have been actively participating in sports activities on the newly constructed basketball court. The community has enthusiastically embraced sports as a means of keeping fit and improving their overall health.

Residents of Wentang Village expressed their delight on having a basketball court in their vicinity. “We all like to play basketball. Since there is a basketball court in front of our house, we will make appointments whenever we have time,” shared one of the villagers.

Pingshan County has been proactive in enhancing the general public’s awareness of fitness. This year, they have zealously promoted the construction of sports and fitness facilities, along with the development of national sports activities. Through comprehensive planning and organizational efforts, the county aims to create a feasible policy guarantee system for the establishment of national fitness venues and facilities.

The county has successfully built and updated more than 80 fitness facilities, including football fields, basketball courts, table tennis areas, badminton courts, and a fitness trail. Additionally, more than 60 mass sports events have been organized to engage the community. In an effort to introduce ice and snow sports to the residents, the county has also taken several initiatives to lower the entry threshold for ice and snow venues, construct demonstration sites, and bring real ice and snow to schools. As a result, the number of participants engaging in ice and snow sports has reached an impressive 200,000.

The extensive development of sports and fitness facilities has fostered a strong sports culture within the villages of Pingshan County. Football, basketball, badminton, chess, and waist drums have emerged as the most popular sports in the region. The enthusiasm for these activities extends to both urban and rural areas, with an increasing number of villagers actively participating in sports exchanges and competitions.

Looking ahead, Pingshan County plans to further mobilize sports groups, associations, clubs, and enterprises to host a variety of competitive events that are accessible to all. These events will cover a wide range of sports including football, table tennis, roller skating, land ice, pottery, and chess. The county aims to integrate national fitness and health promotion, injecting sports vitality into rural revitalization.

The developments in Pingshan County not only enhance the overall well-being of its residents but also promote the integration of sports and fitness into the fabric of local communities. With the continued efforts towards providing accessible sports facilities and organizing mass sports events, Pingshan County strives to create a healthy and active environment for all its residents.

