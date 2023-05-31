It will take a while to accept this defeat. We believed it

Danilo Gallinari has entrusted his message to social media for the season that ended with the elimination of the Boston Celtics. The “Gallo” never took the field due to the injury suffered with the national team last summer.



My 15th season in the NBA is over.

I wanted to play.

I wanted to debut this shirt in front of these fantastic fans.

I wanted to help my teammates.

And I wanted to see ourselves to the end.

It will take a while to accept this defeat. We believed in it until the last minute and gave it our all as a group.

From tomorrow the head and legs will work to prepare for next season.

Season number 16 in a league that always knows how to give me emotions that I will never get used to.

#ATuttoMotore