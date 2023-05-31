Home » Dismantle possible arms trafficking network of the Clan del Golfo
Dismantle possible arms trafficking network of the Clan del Golfo

Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan and through joint and inter-institutional military operations, troops of the National Army, with the Navy and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, In the last hours, through a search process, they managed to capture four presumed members of a war material trafficking network at the service of the Juan de Dios Úsuga Substructure, of the organized armed group Clan Del Golfo.

The military operation took place in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Turbo and the city of Medellín, in the department of Antioquia. The captured subjects would be dedicated to supplying a supply of quartermasters, weapons and ammunition to this criminal organization that commits crimes in the municipalities of the Urabá subregion.

Those captured, aged between 23 and 50, were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities and must answer for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons for the private use of the Military Forces and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In this way, the National Army reaffirms its commitment to continue working jointly and inter-institutionally for the safety and well-being of the population in this region of the country, weakening the financing factors of groups outside the law that commit crimes in Urabá. Antioqueño and Chocoano. At the same time, it invites the community to promptly report on line 147 any act that disturbs public order in the region.

