TORINO – No tiredness or distraction for the Champions League. The Napoli continues his solitary run towards the Scudetto and has scrambled at home (4-0) also the Torinowith a brace than usual Osimhen ei goal the Kvaratskhelia (on penalty) e Ndombele. There was history for only about twenty minutes, despite the strenuous efforts put into the match by the grenades. But the gap between the two teams is enormous and Spalletti had no difficulty in defusing the tr…