Tuttosport: "What a blow Calhanoglu! Out 20 days: Asllani must find space with Brozovic"
Health

Tuttosport: “What a blow Calhanoglu! Out 20 days: Asllani must find space with Brozovic”

“Calhanoglu what a bang! Out 20 days: Asllani must find space with Brozovic” writes Tuttosport on the newsstands. The aftermath of the national teams, with the Inter midfielder knocked out. Exams today but the sensations are not positive. The checks will have to establish the extent, but the feeling is that it is a 1st degree strain with Calha who could miss 5 games to return to Benfica in the return leg. The Turkish midfielder’s injury could give new opportunities to Brozovic but also to Asllani.

