China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 30, according to Korean media reports, Park Jimin will show the stage of his prelude song “Set Me Free Pt.2” released on the 17th through M2 STUDIO CHOOM’s “BE ORIGINAL”.

It is reported that M2 STUDIO CHOOM is a K-POP dance channel jointly created by professional dance artists and dance teams. “BE ORIGINAL” is a representative material of STUDIO CHOOM featuring dynamic camera movement, conceptual lighting, and clear image quality.

After the report that Park Jimin became the first member of BTS to appear in STUDIO CHOOM was released, fans strongly wanted to see the stage of “Set Me Free Pt.2”. In particular, “BE ORIGINAL” was selected as the material that ARMYs all over the world are looking forward to, which is undoubtedly good news for fans.

In addition, “BE ORIGINAL” Park Jimin will release the “Like Crazy” teaser video on April 2. “Set Me Free Pt.2” is scheduled for early April, and the specific schedule has not yet been determined.