A complex and delicate operation in utero at 26 weeks of fetal life for a serious and rare pathology, the fetal-fetal transfusion syndrome (TTTS), in the context of a monochorionic and biamniotic twin pregnancy (a single placenta for the twins ). It was done at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on the occasion of the opening of the hospital’s first fetal surgery center: a team (almost all women) saved the twins, including the doctor. Elisa Bevilacquaassisted by Professor Jacques Jani from Brussels guru of fetal surgery in Europe and around the world.