“Two Expos and One Exhibition” unveiled as…

Recently, the 15th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin, China), the 13th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Exhibition and the 2023 China-ASEAN were held at the Yulin International Convention and Exhibition Center Expo spice exhibition opens.

At the opening ceremony, the National Backbone Cold Chain Logistics Base City Interconnectivity Cooperation was launched, the Xinhua-Yulin spice price indexes were released, and the strategic cooperation agreements, the “Return of Yulin Businesses” project agreements and other industrial project agreements were signed said the Public Relations Department of Yulin Municipality Wang Chen, Secretary of the CPC Yulin Municipal Committee, Totok Hari Wibowo, Assistant to the Minister of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs of Indonesia, Chae Hong-kyung, Deputy Mayor of Jecheon in South Korea, and delegates from various Chinese industrial associations, chambers of commerce and research institutes attended the opening ceremony and addressed the audience. Leading politicians and guests then jointly opened the 15th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin, China), the 13th China (Yulin)-Traditional Chinese Medicine Exhibition and the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Spice Exhibition. After the opening ceremony concluded, participants visited the venues of this year’s trade fairs and exhibitions.

Under the theme “Big Economy for Small and Medium Enterprises, New Opportunities at the Yulin Expo,” this year’s Small and Medium Enterprises Expo was held at two separate venues: Yulin International Convention and Exhibition Center and Jiangnan Park. The theme of this year’s China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo is “Health, Development, Cooperation, Mutual Benefits” and the main venue was the Yulin Yinfeng International Traditional Chinese Medicine Port. The spice exhibition was in place under the motto “Spices Gather in Yulin, Fragrances Spread across the World” and took place at the Yulin International Spices Convention and Exhibition Center. In addition, numerous other events such as an academic symposium, the Yulin City Culture and Arts Festival “Shizi Street” and an online exhibition were held.

