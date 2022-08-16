Home Health Two new general practitioners in Mondovì – www.ideawebtv.it
In recent weeks, two permanent general practitioners, Dr. Ghirini and Dr. Borgese, have joined the Municipality of Mondovì. Despite the warnings, it appears that a very large number of patients have not yet made the choice of a new healthcare professional and therefore are still under the care of retired doctors.

In order to guarantee everyone the correct assistance and define in a timely and coherent way the real needs of doctors and the number of any provisional appointments to be activated in the coming months, patients are invited, without prejudice to the freedom of choice, to enroll in the lists of the doctors still available. This invitation is also addressed to patients currently assigned to provisional doctors in charge of expiring, with particular reference to residents in the Municipality of Mondovì where the clinics of doctors with availability are located.

Please note that the operating procedures for making the doctor’s choice are as follows:
– access to a district multifunctional desk, during the opening hours of the administrative offices, equipped with a health card and tax code and, in the event that the person concerned cannot show up, a proxy accompanied by a photocopy of the identity document;
– online through the Electronic Health Record and with the “My doctor” application on the www.salutepiemonte.it portal accessible with SPID, CIE or TS-CNS.

c.s.

