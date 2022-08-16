Home Health Play “Marvel’s Spider-Man” without a dedicated display: AMD FSR technology makes great contributions | XFastest News
Today, following the previous “Marvel Spider-Man” full special effects and low-profile computer screen tests, some foreign media chose not to plug in the independent display, and only used the built-in graphics card to test and run the game.

The media uses AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, with 16GB ddr4 memory, the picture is set to 1080p minimum special effects, and FSR extreme performance is turned on. With the blessing of FSR technology, the average frame rate of the game has reached 53FPS, and the performance can be said to be quite good.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered” will be released on the PC platform on August 13. In “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered”, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an action-packed original storyline. Play as the battle-hardened Peter Parker and fight rampant crime and classic villains in the Marvel Universe of New York. Swinging spider silk, weaving through vibrant neighborhoods, knocking down villains with cool moves.

