Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After multiple leaks, Ubisoft has now finally confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest game in Assassin’s Creed. From the official first promotional image, you can see the heroic appearance of Basim Ibn Ishaq in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in front of Baghdad’s Golden Gate Palace, and more details will have to wait until September 10. will be made public at the Ubisoft Forward event.

The background of the story set in the Middle East is consistent with the previous rumors, and the rumors also mentioned that “Phantom” will return to the stealth-based gameplay. In fact, the content of this game was rumored to be launched as DLC for “Viking Age”, but Ubisoft seems to have made the decision to make it a separate work in order to fill the game’s release schedule.

