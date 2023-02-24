news-txt”>

From Ukraine, one year after the beginning of the conflict, people continue to flee, in search of answers to the needs of care and a new normality. An emblematic case concerns Nadja and her child Kirill, just over three years old and with a tumor, metastatic neuroblastoma, who made a 48-hour journey, two whole days, aboard an ambulance for emergencies, from Kiev to Rome. A journey of hope to which Nadja clung on with all the strength she had left, to save the child’s life. “During the very long journey, I only prayed that we could save ourselves.

I hope that God bless the hands of the doctors and give us the chance to survive – explains Nadja met by Ansa at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, in the Oncohematology department – when we arrived the doctor explained to us that the situation was complex, but we still a hope, albeit feeble”. The doctors of the Child Jesus explain that it is the most frequent solid tumor in childhood after brain tumors and in the most advanced countries for metastatic forms after 18 months of life with treatment healing is around 50%: basically he manages to heal one child out of two.The war was intertwined with Kirill’s health situation, leading according to the evaluation of the doctors of the Bambino Gesù hospital, specifically Dr. Maria Antonietta De Ioris, Medical Director of Oncohematology, presumably “to a diagnostic delay”. After having restudied the case and given the tumor a new stage, the Child Jesus began a more aggressive chemo, with the idea if the child’s body responds well to the treatment of resorting to high doses (the autotransplantation of hematopoietic stem cells.