Ukraine: Italian journalist injured in Kherson, his interpreter killed

Republic reporter Conrad Zunino he was injured in a drone strike in Kherson, while his Ukrainian interpreter was killed Bogdan Finished.

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, reported that Zunino “is fine and is followed by our embassy in Kiev”.

“On the way from Kherson to Odessa. I’m fine, I have a wound in my right shoulder, grazed by the bullet that hit my great friend Bogdan. I think he’s dead, at the beginning of the Kherson Bridge. An infinite pain. I was wearing a jacket with the writing Press,” writes Zunino on Twitter.

“Our correspondent Corrado Zunino and his collaborator Bogdan Bitik were the victims of an ambush by Russian snipers today at the gates of Kherson”, reads the Repubblica website. “Unfortunately Bitik didn’t make it and died: he leaves behind his wife and son”, while the Italian journalist, “after being injured, managed to save himself by dragging himself away from the vehicle: he was picked up by a car who was in the area and taken to the Kherson hospital”, where he is hospitalized. “The two reporters – continues Repubblica.it – ​​traveled making themselves clearly recognized as journalists, wearing the jacket with the word ‘Press’. Both worked extensively on the conflict in Ukraine”.

“The moment I heard the news of this ominous event, I contacted our military who gave me the details of the case. They got in touch with the journalist and will do everything they can to help him.” This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Drunk to Skytg24 on the wounding of the Italian journalist Corrado Zunino in Ukraine. The minister confirmed that the collaborator who accompanied the collaborator of Repubblica was killed

