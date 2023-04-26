Bankers, meetings on the contract to start in May. Abi and the unions take time, until July

Listen to the audio version of the article

Time is still needed for the bank contract. The workers’ assemblies of Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin to approve the claim platform to be sent to Abi are about to leave and in the meantime the parties have met to freeze the terms of the contract which expired on December 31st.

In continuity with what was established on 27 December 2022 and 28 February 2023, ABI and the unions agreed that, to start the process for the renewal of the contract signed on 19 December 2019, the meetings that will take place between the parties by 31 July 2023 will conventionally be considered as if they had taken place by 31 December 2022 for all consequent effects, reads the signed report. With the consequent “mere” suspension, until 31 July 2023, of the terms at 31 December 2022 referred to in national negotiating provisions and institutions. This means that the effective date of the effects and any agreements that may be reached in the meetings that will take place will be January 1, 2023.

From the agreement between Abi and the unions, the agreement report continues, «there are no effects of extension or ultra-activity ̀ of provisions referred to in the national bargaining for which expiry on 31 December 2022 is expressly foreseen. For work services, until 31 July 2023, the economic and regulatory treatments provided for by the national collective agreement which was signed on 19 December 2019 will fully apply.