Primavera Sound joins the Festivals of the Community of Madrid

The arrival of spring in Madrid becomes notorious with the Fiestas on May 2, a series of activities and celebrations that will fill the capital, to which, for the first time, will be added a double concert programmed by Primavera Sound celebrating the debut of festival in the city.

He Monday May 1 in the Plaza Mayor, Primavera Sound will schedule two free performances by two essential figures on the state scene. On the one hand, Ana Currawho with Permanent Paralysis y empty beings tore apart the Movida in the 1980s to throw it into a punk ethic and that, since then, has not ceased to disturb the artistic circles to which it has approached. For the other, joe twilight, techno troubadour and author of hits to dance and chant loudly, will offer one of his usual festivals as a prelude to his time at the festival in June. And let’s remember that these concerts are totally free.

He tuesday may 2the same stage will host the concerts of two artists from the Primavera Labels team, Christina Rosenvinge y Solynieve Expert Groupamong other performances, thus rounding off an open proposal that seeks to bring live music closer to the people of Madrid.

At the same time, the festival continues to carry out different activities in the capital, such as concerts and snacks in various municipal markets (Primavera en los Mercados), the Primaveras Experiencias cycle by the Fundació Primavera Sound or participation in the San Isidro festivities. with four special performances that will take place on the Matadero Madrid stage on May 15.

